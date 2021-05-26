Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,389 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

