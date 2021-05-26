Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 169 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,241 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $84.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of -291.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.34.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.