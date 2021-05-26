Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after purchasing an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 638.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,142,000 after purchasing an additional 464,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 220.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,817,000 after purchasing an additional 206,985 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 198.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,872,000 after purchasing an additional 191,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $479.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.18 and a 12 month high of $486.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.01, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total transaction of $562,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,889.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,525. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

