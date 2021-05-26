Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 83,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 240.8% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 51,048 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 19.5% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 67.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

