Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.12 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,211 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after buying an additional 1,292,344 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,726,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,504,000 after buying an additional 1,170,998 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,945,000 after buying an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 954.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 935,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,280,000 after buying an additional 846,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.93.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

