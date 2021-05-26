Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Summit Industrial Income REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

TSE SMU.UN traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$15.96. The company had a trading volume of 24,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$10.06 and a 1-year high of C$16.35. The company has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 8.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMU.UN shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.67.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

