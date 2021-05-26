SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Director Joseph Ennen Sells 50,289 Shares

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) Director Joseph Ennen sold 50,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.31, for a total value of C$820,415.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,357,169 shares in the company, valued at C$22,140,871.35.

Joseph Ennen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.49, for a total value of C$906,295.84.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at C$15.16 on Wednesday. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.34 and a 52-week high of C$21.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.16.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$418.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

