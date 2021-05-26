Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Superior Group of Companies has decreased its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Superior Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Shares of SGC opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $390.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

