Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Superior Group of Companies has decreased its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Superior Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.64%. Analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

