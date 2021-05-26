Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Buys 5,339 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 420.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.9% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $533,786.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,692,726.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $13.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $618.41. The company had a trading volume of 730,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,318,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $669.85 and its 200-day moving average is $680.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

