Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Buys 632 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.6% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,517,000 after purchasing an additional 281,115 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.49. 51,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,883. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.29. The stock has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

