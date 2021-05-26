Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $503.72. The company had a trading volume of 76,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $516.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.86 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

