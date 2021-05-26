Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after buying an additional 1,052,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,310,000 after purchasing an additional 631,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus lifted their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.14. The company had a trading volume of 259,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

