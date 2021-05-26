Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Takes $729,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after purchasing an additional 737,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 836,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 653,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,789,000 after purchasing an additional 80,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $330,125.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,941,063.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,888 shares of company stock worth $37,457,126. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

MPWR stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.91. 6,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,581. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $353.41 and its 200 day moving average is $351.98. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

