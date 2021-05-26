Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,559 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $136.83. 218,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,848,975. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.86 and its 200 day moving average is $108.21. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. ICAP upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.