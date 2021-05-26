SVMK Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 7,006 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 770% compared to the typical volume of 805 put options.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $314,786.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $117,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,216 shares of company stock valued at $678,076. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 91.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,014,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,060 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the fourth quarter worth about $34,998,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in SVMK during the first quarter valued at $14,665,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter worth about $17,892,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in SVMK in the fourth quarter worth $17,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SVMK. TheStreet cut shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

NASDAQ:SVMK traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,244. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.28. SVMK has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

