Swarm (SWM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $110,105.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Swarm has a market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $110,105.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0946 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Swarm has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00083585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00019341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.32 or 0.01038775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.35 or 0.09865181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00092806 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.