Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,856 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $102,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240,886 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 23.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Best Buy by 11.2% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 129,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,800,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.26.

Shares of BBY opened at $114.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.23 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

