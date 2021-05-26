Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Ferrari worth $107,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,841,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,087,000 after buying an additional 325,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,620,000 after buying an additional 322,796 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,071,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,361,000 after buying an additional 240,272 shares during the period. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RACE. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.43.

NYSE:RACE opened at $213.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.05. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $161.12 and a 52 week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

