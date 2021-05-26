Swiss National Bank Has $120.64 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 353,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $120,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,425,000 after buying an additional 93,585 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $278,109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,966,000 after buying an additional 69,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,242,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $355.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.33. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $243.09 and a 12-month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.43.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

