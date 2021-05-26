Swiss National Bank Purchases 14,600 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 797,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $127,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBH opened at $167.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

