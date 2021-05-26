Swiss National Bank Purchases 27,600 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Nutrien worth $124,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Nutrien by 3.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average is $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.