Swiss National Bank Purchases 8,500 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,020,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of Dollar Tree worth $116,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,985,000 after acquiring an additional 373,301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after buying an additional 589,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,364,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after buying an additional 2,181,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,816,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $106.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average is $108.72. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.58 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.26%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.61.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

