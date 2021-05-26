Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $110,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Fastenal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Fastenal by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 292,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $54.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

