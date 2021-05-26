Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias Sells 1,000 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $255.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.00 and a 12 month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $383,608,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,782.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,106,000 after buying an additional 1,020,573 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after buying an additional 519,161 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 50.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,024,000 after buying an additional 516,571 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after buying an additional 388,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.82.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

