Synthetix (SNX) Price Down 1.8% This Week

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Synthetix has a market cap of $1.61 billion and $137.64 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $14.00 or 0.00036198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00084670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.17 or 0.01027076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.28 or 0.09840322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00092615 BTC.

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Buying and Selling Synthetix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.