Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Sysco reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 296.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $81.56. The stock had a trading volume of 48,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,709. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

