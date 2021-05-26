Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Raised to $89.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $81.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.40.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

