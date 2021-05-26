T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $139.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at HSBC from $132.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.87.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $136.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $94.46 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.