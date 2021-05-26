Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 282,740 shares.The stock last traded at $13.25 and had previously closed at $12.46.

In other Talaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 235,000 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00.

About Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

