Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

TRGP opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,927.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,370.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,221 shares of company stock worth $3,829,611. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

