Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $211.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $225.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a twelve month low of $114.23 and a twelve month high of $228.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,268 shares of company stock worth $9,040,002. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after buying an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after buying an additional 289,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $1,007,373,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

