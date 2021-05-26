Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Down to $31.93

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.93, but opened at $31.24. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 106 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $631.52 million and a P/E ratio of -7.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $13,491,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.