Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Price Up 4.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) rose 4.3% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.57. Approximately 3,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 88,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Specifically, Director Paul B. Manning bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan bought 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSHA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. William Blair began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $853.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

