TBH Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN traded up $2.84 on Wednesday, hitting $165.01. 16,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,886. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.94. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

