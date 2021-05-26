TBH Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,098,000 after buying an additional 112,481 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 13.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 32.6% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.81. The stock had a trading volume of 113,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,142. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.40. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of -317.09, a PEG ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.06.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,381,766.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,190,469 shares of company stock worth $504,577,145. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.45.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.