TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 25.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 319,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,203 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for about 1.0% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $41,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,987.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $134.23. 19,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,790. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $75.70 and a twelve month high of $138.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.