TE-FOOD 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $882,514.00 (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $29.74 million and $882,514.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD coin can now be purchased for $0.0523 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00079014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00018854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.24 or 0.00959119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.76 or 0.09864635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00091209 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TONE is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD. The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars.

