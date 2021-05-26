TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $61 million-$63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.31 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.17.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Shares of TTGT traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $69.89. 153,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,773. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $41,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,199 shares of company stock worth $5,570,227. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.