Ted Baker (LON:TED) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Ted Baker (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Ted Baker stock opened at GBX 177.20 ($2.32) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.01. The firm has a market cap of £327.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 167.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 128.98. Ted Baker has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.57 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84).

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

