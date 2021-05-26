Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) shares traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47. 1,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s previous None dividend of $0.41.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNABY)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

