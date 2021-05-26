Tenaris S.A. (TS) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.28 on May 26th

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Tenaris has decreased its dividend payment by 82.9% over the last three years.

Shares of TS opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.64 and a beta of 1.86. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

TS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

