TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.02

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.02 and traded as low as C$5.38. TeraGo shares last traded at C$5.47, with a volume of 2,800 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of TeraGo from C$6.50 to C$7.40 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a market cap of C$103.97 million and a P/E ratio of -10.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.01.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.83 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TeraGo Company Profile (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

