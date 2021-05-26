Terry L. Lehman Acquires 2,900 Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Director Terry L. Lehman purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CZNC stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $385.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZNC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 25.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 78.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

