Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $18.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $622.87. The stock had a trading volume of 589,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,318,512. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $600.03 billion, a PE ratio of 612.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

