Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,839 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.5% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.99. The company had a trading volume of 221,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,931. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $115.51 and a one year high of $197.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.53. The stock has a market cap of $174.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

