Texas Permanent School Fund Has $794,000 Stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCMD. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,838,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 567.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 40,595 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 31,086 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,170 shares of company stock worth $59,141. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -477.23, a P/E/G ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

