Texas Permanent School Fund Has $876,000 Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,667,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,476,000 after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after buying an additional 544,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after buying an additional 193,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $9,562,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $744,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $57,640.00. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.79. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%. Analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

