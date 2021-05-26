Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,977 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Southside Bancshares worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

SBSI stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,020 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $77,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,533 shares in the company, valued at $675,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock worth $478,140 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

