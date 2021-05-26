Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,002 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. THB Asset Management grew its position in Heritage Financial by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 151,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,315,000 after acquiring an additional 75,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $98,719.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,140 shares of company stock valued at $354,209 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

